Strike: Again, FG Begs NLC For Dialogue As 14-Day Ultimatum Expires On Thursday

The Federal Government has again invited the Nigerian Labour Congress for a dialogue over its intended nationwide indefinite strike action.

The Organised Labour had warned that the 14-day ultimatum given to the FG would elapse on Thursday, September 21, and if its demands are not met, there will be an indefinite strike action.

In a bid to avert the strike, the Ministry of Labour and Employment has scheduled Monday, September 18, 2023, for both parties to dialogue.

This was contained in a statement signed by Labour Ministry Director of Information Olajide Oshundun on Sunday.

Recall that the ministry had earlier invited the NLC for a dialogue, of which both parties could not reach an agreement.

The statement reads, “The Minister of Labour and Employment Simon Bako Lalong has again invited the Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC for another meeting over its planned indefinite strike.

“The Minister who directed the Department of Trade Unions Services and Industrial Relations to convene a meeting with the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) for Monday 18th September 2023 said it was important that the Unions sit with Government to resolve all pending matters to avert further disruption to the economy.

“According to the Minister, the administration of President Bola Tinubu will always engage the organized labour and respond to its concerns after due consultation and negotiations to guarantee industrial harmony which is critical to the attainment of the Renewed Hope Agenda.”