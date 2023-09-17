‘I Dreamt Of My Eviction’ – Whitemoney Says After Losing Out On N120m Grand Prize

239 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

…As Neo, Alex, Sholzy Evicted From Show

Advertisement

The journey of Hazel Oyeze Onou (Whitemoney) in the ongoing Big Brother Naija reality TV show has come to an end.

Whitemoney, who won season 6 of BBNaija in 2021, returned for the ‘All-Stars’ edition hoping to capitalize on the large fanbase that secured him victory 2 years ago.

After his eviction, which came as a shock to other housemates, Whitemoney said he dreamt that his time in Big Brother’s house was over.

“I wasn’t surprised. I actually dreamt of leaving the house last week, but I wasn’t worried,” the reality TV star told show’s host, Ebuka.

On his relationship with Mercy in the house, Whitemoney said his emotions were confused, but he still likes her.

Advertisement

Another shocking eviction during Sunday’s live eviction show was that of Neo Akpofure (Neoenergy) and Alex Asogwa.

Neo who enjoyed the support of Afrobeats star, Davido, was tipped as one of the strong contenders in the All-Stars season.

He first appeared in the Lockdown edition of the show where he ended up as a finalist.

Alex on her part featured in the 2018 edition of the show, and was also a finalist. She was also tipped as a strong contender for the current ‘All-Stars’ season

A fake housemate, Omashola Oburoh (Sholzy) was also evicted.

Advertisement

Sholzy escaped eviction last week after winning the Head of House challenge as other fake housemates including Prince, Lucy and Kim Oprah were evicted.

With today’s quadruple eviction, only 9 housemates remain in the battle for the N120m grand prize