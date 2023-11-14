Strike: Labour, Civil Opposition Under Siege In Nigeria, Group Cries Out

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

… Accuses FG Of Using Court Order To Undermine Labour Rights

The United Action Front of Civil Society has condemned the attack on the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Joe Ajaero in Imo state.

This is as the group accused the Tinubu-led administration of using court orders to undermine labour rights and civil opposition, while deliberately refusing to fulfil its agreement with the union.

The group disclosed this in a statement signed by Olawale Okunniyi, Head National Coordinating Secretariat on Tuesday and made available to THE WHISTLER in support of the ongoing nationwide strike.

THE WHISTLER Tuesday reported that the NLC has begun its nationwide indefinite strike while ordering its affiliates’ union to mobilize and picket all sectors of the economy.

Reacting to the assault and ex-parte order against the NLC, the organization said “We strongly condemn the hostile disposition of the Tinubu administration constructive opposition and labour activism since assumption of office through the use of black market court order and political thugs.

“It is becoming crystal clear by the day that the APC-led federal government is out to criminalize civil opposition and labour activism in a desperate attempt to cripple vibrant platforms of the Nigerian polity.

“The federal government has so far remained evasive and appeared not committed to fulfilling the agreement it reached with labour.

“We are concerned that rather than fulfil the agreement with labour and bring succour to the downtrodden working masses of Nigeria, it is unfortunate that the government is embarking on smear campaigns, criminalisation targeted attacks and brutality of labour and opposition leaders.

“The manipulative use of court orders by the government to frustrate and truncate the legitimate rights and demand of workers and masses by the present administration is another condemnable and irresponsible trend to be employed by a supposed democratic government .”

The group also accused the FG of further plans to assault and terrorize the leadership of NLC and TUC.

“Despite the dehumanizing treatment of Comrade Joe Ajaero in the hands of Hope Uzodinma agents and thugs in connivance with the men of the Nigeria police, the United Action Front of Civil Society is aware of plans by the federal government to unleash more terror on the leadership of the NLC and TUC through orchestrated anarchy to be machinated by paid thugs of government in Lagos and Abuja as well as other locations across country.

“The planned attacks on labour unionists and civil society activists are aimed at further stirring up confusion and to blackmail NLC and TUC leadership as irresponsible and plotting insurrection against the government.

“In the same manner, armed thugs were unleashed on peaceful and defenceless EndSARS protesters, the plot against the NLC and TUC is to deploy agent provocateurs to unleash terror and then blamed the incidents on the leadership of the labour and its allies,” it alleged.