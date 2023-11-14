NLC Strike: Partial Compliance In Osun As Secretariat, Courts Defy Order, Schools Shut Down

Nigeria
By David Adedeji
NLC
NLC

There was partial compliance with the industrial action directed by the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Osun State as the State Secretariat, Federal High Court, and commercial banks opened for business on Tuesday.

However, public schools in Osogbo were shut down in full compliance with the strike order by the labour unions.

Students were directed to go home by teachers. Some of them were seen roaming the premises of their respective school compounds.

The State Secretariat, Abere, was open for willing workers, and commercial banks were operating. Some of the banks visited by THE WHISTLER’s correspondent included Guaranty Trust Bank, Union Bank, Zenith Bank, Keystone, First Bank, and United Bank of Africa.

Banks were also operating when our correspondent visited Ogo-Oluwa, Fakunle, and Station Road.

At the Federal and State High Courts, the gates were open but judicial staff were not on seat.

