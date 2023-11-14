Strike: Stop Punishing Nigerians Over Your Grievances With Uzodimma, FG Tells Ajaero

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Federal Government has called on the Nigerian Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress to call off the strike commencing from today.

The government claimed that the decision of the Union to embark on an “industrial action amounts to an abuse of privilege” and an unjust punishment of citizens over a personal war between the NLC president and the Imo State governor.

Recall that the NLC President, Joe Ajaero had accused Hope Uzodimma the Imo State governor of assaulting and kidnapping him in the state on October 31, 2023.

This prompted the union to declare a total shutdown of Imo State on November 8 and a nationwide shutdown on November 14, if its demands listed were not met following the Ajaero assault.

Reacting to the union’s decision of a nationwide shutdown, Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy said on Monday “This decision by the NLC and TUC other than being an ego-tripping move is unwarranted. It is an attempt to blackmail the government by the leadership of the NLC.”

Speaking further he said, “We notice with dismay the decision by the NLC and TUC to call out workers to commence a strike action from midnight, despite a restraining order issued last week by Justice Benedict Backwash Kanyip of the National Industrial Court.

“We are still at a loss as to why the NLC and TUC decided to punish a whole country of over 200 million people over a personal matter involving the NLC President Joe Ajaero, whose error of judgment led to an assault on him in Owerri while he was planning to incite the workers in Imo State into a needless strike.

“While the Federal government does not condone any form of violence and assault on any citizen of Nigeria regardless of his or her social and economic status, it is on record that the Inspector General of Police has ordered an investigation into what happened to Mr Ajaero while the Commissioner of Police in Imo State under whose watch the incident happened has been transferred out of the state.

“Calling out workers on a national strike over a personal issue of a labour leader despite a clear court order against any industrial action amounts to an abuse of privilege.

“Power at any level should never be used to settle personal scores. Rather, it should be used to promote collective progress and advance national interest.

“Our national economy and social activities should not suffer because of the personal interest of any labour leader. This flagrant disobedience to court order and lack of respect for the judiciary should not be what the organised Labour would champion.”

Onanuga said the strike notice issued Monday night after official hours suggests it is designed for a sinister and hidden agenda to cause undue hardship and civil disturbance in our country.

According to him, “This is unacceptable, the strike action is illegal, immoral, unjustifiable and irresponsible”.