Tinubu Approves Buses For Students, To Ease High Transportation Cost

President Bola Tinubu has approved the provision of buses for the respective student union bodies in government-owned universities, colleges of education, and polytechnics nationwide.

The development was announced by the Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communications & Strategy, Dele Alake, in a statement on Monday.

This comes as the price of fuel continues to climb as a result of the fuel subsidy removal. According to the statement, the President hopes to ease the burden of transportation for students of higher institutions.

“The desire of the President is to see that students can access their campuses without much difficulty as a result of higher transportation costs.

“The provision of the buses will also remove the burden of the additional cost of daily commuting on parents and guardians.

“In line with his promise to ensure no Nigerian student abandons his or her educational pursuits as a result of lack of money and economic circumstances of their parents, President Tinubu has also approved the removal of all restrictions on the students’ loan to make it available to any student or household that may desire it,” the statement read

Alake said the President also cautioned federal university authorities against unpredictable increases in school fees in the country.

“Similarly, President Tinubu has directed the authorities in all Federal Institutions of higher learning to avoid arbitrary increase in sundry fees payable and where possible defer further increase so that parents and students don’t face too many difficulties.”

“While it is important to reiterate that President Tinubu has directed the release of over 200,000 Metric Tonnes of grains to families in 36 states and Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, the government is working to ensure that vulnerable students can also benefit from conditional cash transfers and food distribution.

“The Federal Government salutes the courage, wisdom, and partnership of Nigerian Students as our country navigates this challenging time.

“President Tinubu will continue to prioritise education and the needs of the students, improve the welfare of teaching and non-academic staff and invest in infrastructure to make our institutions of higher learning become more globally competitive,” the statement added.