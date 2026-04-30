Supreme Court Has Ended PDP Factional Crisis, Confirmed Party’s Unity — Wike

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The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on Thursday declared that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has emerged united and free of internal factions following a decisive ruling by the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

Speaking at a press conference at his residence in Guzape, Abuja, Wike said the apex court judgment has finally laid to rest all disputes over parallel leadership structures within the party.

He dismissed insinuation that the Supreme Court affirmed the suspension of the PDP National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, saying there was no such issue for determination before the court.

“Today, the Supreme Court has brought to an end the so-called factions of the PDP. There is no more faction in the party. There is only one PDP,” he said.

The minister explained that the court dismissed appeals challenging earlier judgments from lower courts, thereby upholding the legitimacy of the party’s convention and its current leadership.

According to him, attempts by aggrieved groups to overturn the outcome of the convention failed at all judicial levels.

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“The Supreme Court has validated our convention and set aside all claims to any parallel structure. What this means is that the PDP has come to stay as one united party,” Wike stated.

He stressed the need for political actors to operate strictly within the framework of the law, warning against actions capable of undermining party constitutions and electoral regulations.

“The fact that you are in a position does not mean you can act outside the law. There are rules guiding party activities, and those rules must be followed,” he added.

Wike also dismissed the relevance of some defectors who exited the party during the crisis, describing them as politically insignificant, while leaving the door open for others to return.

“Those who left are not electoral assets; they are liabilities. However, those who left out of uncertainty may reconsider and return now that the situation is clear,” he said.

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On ongoing coalition talks among opposition figures, the minister ruled out participation in alliances that lack clear national interest or constructive engagement.

“We do not believe in opposition for opposition’s sake. Our approach is constructive, not destructive,” he said.

He further noted that recent judicial pronouncements in political matters reinforce the need for due process, urging aggrieved parties to always seek redress through the courts.

Wike maintained that the PDP remains Nigeria’s foremost opposition platform, expressing confidence in its readiness to provide credible alternatives in the country’s democratic process.

“The PDP is stable, united and ready to play its role effectively. What has happened today is a victory for the rule of law and internal democracy,” he added.