Suspected Car Snatcher Nabbed In Enugu

One Sunday Ogwa has been arrested by the Enugu State Police Command over alleged car snatching.

The 27-year-old was apprehended by police operatives serving at the Awkunanaw Police Division on October 2 at about 9.45am, the state police public relations officer, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, said Tuesday evening.

According to him, the operatives ‘smashed a car snatching and stealing syndicate, arresting one male suspect’ in the process.

He said, “The operatives also recovered a light blue-coloured Lexus 330 jeep that the suspect and cohorts at large snatched at gunpoint from their female victim at Uwani, Enugu, on 28/09/2023 at about 8.10pm.”

The suspect was identified as a native of Obubra in Cross River State.

He confessed to the crime, stating that his cohorts invited him from Anambra State to join them in snatching and stealing vehicles in Enugu metropolis, Ndukwe said in a release, adding that the suspect would be arraigned in court upon completion of the investigation.

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police, CP Kanayo Uzuegbu, has hailed the efforts of the operatives and ‘for quickly adjusting to his operational policing strategies’.

He affirmed the unwavering commitment of the police to sustain the onslaught against unrepentant criminals in Enugu State.

