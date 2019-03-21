Suspects Who ‘Drugged, Raped’ Girl In De Lankaster Hotel Docked

Advertisement

The two suspects who recently “drugged” and “raped” a 23-year-old girl in De Lankaster Hotel & Suites in Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, have been arraigned before an Ikeja Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court on Thursday.

The suspects: Don-Chima George, 25, and Olusegun Rasak, 28, had been charged with a two-count of conspiracy and rape.

The duo, university dropouts, were said to have met the young girl at night club in Lagos on February 3 and drove her to the hotel where they allegedly raped her from 5 a.m to 7 a.m.

The Suspect’s Arrest At at De Lankaster Hotel in Lekki, Lagos.

The suspects however pleaded not guilty to the charges during their arraignment before the court today.

The lead prosecution Olayemi Shofolu said George and Rasak’s offences contravene Sections 260, 261 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Following their “not guilty” pleas, their lawyer Tunji Ayanlaja (SAN) filed an application for the defendant’s bails, but the prosecution lawyer asked for time to respond to the application.

The trial judge, Justice Abiola Soladoye, then fixed March 27 for hearing of the bail application. The judge also fixed May 15 for commencement of the trial.