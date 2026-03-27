Suspension: Court Orders Ward To Serve Kingibe By Substituted Means

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The Federal High Court in Abuja has granted an order allowing the Wuse Ward Executive Committee of the African Democratic Congress to serve court documents on Senator Ireti Kingibe through substituted means.

Justice Peter Lifu issued the order on Thursday after counsel to the plaintiffs, B. A. Nenuwa, moved an ex parte application seeking permission to serve the defendant through an alternative method.

Nenuwa told the court that the application became necessary after several unsuccessful attempts to personally serve Kingibe, who represents the Federal Capital Territory in the Senate, with the originating processes and other court documents.

Ruling on the application, Justice Lifu granted the request and directed that all processes in the suit be served on the senator through her legislative aides or secretary at her office within the National Assembly Complex in Abuja.

“The service when effected shall be deemed as good, proper and regular service on the defendant,” the judge held.

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Following the ruling, lawyer Marshall Abubakar appeared in court on behalf of Kingibe and informed the court of his intention to obtain all relevant documents in the case. The court granted his request.

Justice Lifu further directed that Abubakar liaise with the plaintiffs’ counsel to receive the processes, noting that his presence in court indicated representation of the defendant.

The matter was subsequently adjourned until April 2 for hearing.

The suit was filed by two executive members of the ADC in Wuse Ward, Abuja, including the ward chairman, Mr Okezuo Kanayo, and the secretary, Mr Isaiah Samuel, through their counsel, Dr Maxwell Opara.

In the suit, the plaintiffs are seeking a declaration that the Wuse Ward Executive Committee has the authority under the party’s constitution to discipline and suspend any member within its jurisdiction.

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They are also asking the court to affirm that the suspension of Senator Kingibe remains valid and subsisting, and to restrain her from presenting herself as a member of the party while the suspension is in effect.

Additionally, the plaintiffs urged the court to declare that the National Working Committee of the party cannot recognise Kingibe as a member at any level during the period of her suspension.

In an affidavit filed in support of the suit, the ward secretary alleged that the senator, who is registered under the Wuse Ward, was suspended over claims of anti-party activities following complaints received by the ward executive committee earlier in 2026.