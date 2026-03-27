Appeal Court President Urges Elevation Of NJI To University Status

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The President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, has called on the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, to elevate the National Judicial Institute (NJI) to university status.

She made the appeal on Friday during a special sitting marking the Golden Jubilee of the Court of Appeal in Abuja. Justice Dongban-Mensem said the move would harness the expertise of retired judges and strengthen judicial capacity nationwide.

“Many judicial officers, especially those who have served and retired from the bench, still have a lot to offer our country,” she said.

The event also celebrated the outgoing Presiding Justice of the Abuja Division, Justice Hamma Akawu Barka, who will retire on April 17, 2026, upon reaching the mandatory retirement age of 70.

“Hon. Justice Barka has distinguished himself as a gentleman of the highest order, hardworking, even-tempered, and an exemplary team player. For over four decades, His Lordship has dedicated his life to the service of the judiciary and our dear nation,” Justice Dongban-Mensem said.

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“Throughout His Lordship’s illustrious career serving in Benin, Ilorin, Akure, Calabar, and Abuja Divisions, he demonstrated commitment, collegiality, and a deep sense of duty, leaving indelible marks wherever he served.

We celebrate his remarkable legacy with gratitude and admiration. He will undoubtedly be greatly missed by his fellow Justices, the Bar, and the entire judicial community,” she added.

Justice Dongban-Mensem reiterated her call to the CJN, emphasizing the benefits of elevating the NJI:

“Such a transformation will provide a veritable platform for retiring jurists, like our distinguished brother whom we honour today, to continue to contribute their vast knowledge, experience, and wisdom to the growth and development of the judiciary.”

As part of the 50th anniversary celebrations, 21 panels comprising 63 Honourable Justices were constituted, covering 330 appeals in civil, criminal, and commercial matters.

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The sessions were held across the Court of Appeal Headquarters and designated courtrooms within the Federal Capital Territory.

“As we mark our Golden Jubilee, may this milestone inspire renewed commitment to fairness, integrity, and professionalism in the administration of justice,” she said.

Justice Barka, responding to the tribute, thanked his fellow justices and assured that he would remain available to offer his legal expertise whenever called upon.

Among the attendees were Justices of the Court of Appeal, senior lawyers, and court staff.