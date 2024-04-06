Tariff Hike: NERC Gives DisCos Deadline To Refund Customers

372 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has given 11 electricity distribution companies till April 11, 2024, to refund customers wrongly billed at the new rate.

This was contained in a document signed by Mr Abba Terab, the DGM, Market Competition and Rates for the commission and made available on Saturday in Lagos.

The refund, NERC said, should be through energy tokens no later than April 11, and file evidence of compliance with the Commission by April 12.

It also directed all Electricity Distribution Companies to provide as much clarity as possible to all affected customers.

The DisCos are hereby directed to implement the following updates;