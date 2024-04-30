Electricity Tariff: Falana Accuses FG Of Acting On World Bank, IMF Script

496 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, has critised the Federal Government over its recent decision to increase electricity tariffs, alleging that the move is a direct result of pandering to the dictates of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank.

In a televised interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday night, Falana stated that the government was merely executing a policy imposed by the Bretton Wood institutions, prioritizing their interests over those of the Nigerian people.

Falana stated that the Minister of Power is effectively carrying out the script of the IMF and World Bank, which have consistently pushed for the removal of all subsidies, including fuel and electricity, as a condition for their support.

He argued that it was a hallmark of neo-liberal policies that prioritize commercialization and profit over social welfare and the common good.

The human rights lawyer added that the government’s surrender to these international financial institutions has resulted in the implementation of policies that are detrimental to the majority of Nigerians, who are already struggling to make ends meet.

Falana noted that by pricing essential services like electricity beyond the reach of the average citizen, the government is effectively abandoning its responsibility to protect the interests of its people,

“The Honourable Minister of Power is acting the script of the IMF and the World Bank.

“Those two agencies insisted and they continue to insist that the government of Nigeria must remove all subsidies. Fuel subsidy, electricity subsidy and what have you; all social services must be commercialised and priced beyond the reach of the majority of Nigerians.

“So, the government cannot afford to protect the interest of Nigerians where you are implementing the neoliberal policies of the Bretton Wood institutions,” he said.