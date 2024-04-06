Seven Things To Know About The New National Identity Card For Nigerians

The federal government is introducing a new National Identity Card that will allow holders to use it as a debit and prepaid card.

This was disclosed in a statement by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

NIMC will execute the initiative in collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS).

NIMC said the innovative identity solution will have “Payment functionality for all types of social and financial services to be powered by AfriGO, a National domestic card scheme.”

The government said the new ID is backed by the NIMC Act No. 23 of 2007, which mandates NIMC to enroll and issue a General Multipurpose card (GMPC) to Nigerians and legal residents.

According to the NIMC, the National ID card will be layered with verifiable National Identity features.

NIMC said, “This card will address the demand for physical identification enabling cardholders prove their identity, access government and private social services, facilitate financial inclusion for disenfranchised Nigerians, empower citizens, as well as encourage increased participation in nation-bui Id ing.

“Only registered citizens and legal residents with the National Identification Number (NIN) will be eligible to request the card.

“The card, which will be produced according to ICAO standards, is positioned as the country’s default national identity card. In addition to this functionality, cardholders will also be able to use the cards as debit or prepaid cards by linking same to bank accounts of their choice.

“The card shall enable eligible persons especially those financially excluded from social and financial services have access to multiple government interventions programs.”

Key Feature Of The New National ID Card

