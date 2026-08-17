TCN Adds 320 MVA To Lagos Grid To Boost Power Supply

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) on Monday added a combined 320MVA to the transmission network at its Ijora and Apapa Road transmission substations in Lagos.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of TCN, Engr. Sule Ahmed Abdulaziz, while speaking during the formal commissioning of the projects, said the development followed the major upgrades at its Ijora and Apapa Road transmission substations in Lagos to strengthen bulk electricity supply to key commercial and industrial areas of the state.

At the Ijora Transmission Substation, Abdulaziz said that two ageing 30MVA, 132/33kV transformers were replaced with two modern 100MVA transformers, increasing the substation’s installed transformation capacity from 90MVA to 230MVA.

He said the additional 140MVA would support rising electricity demand within the franchise area of Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC), while providing greater capacity for future load growth, reducing network constraints and improving supply reliability.

The TCN boss said the upgrade would enable the substation to deliver increased bulk electricity to critical load centres serving Lagos’ commercial and industrial activities.

The Ijora project, funded by the World Bank and executed by Shanghai Electric Limited, forms part of TCN’s broader programme to expand transmission infrastructure and ensure that available generation can be efficiently evacuated to distribution networks.

Advertisement

Also, at the Apapa Road 132/33kV Transmission Substation, TCN installed and energised two new 60MVA transformers and deployed modern Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS), tripling the substation’s capacity from 60MVA to 180MVA.

According to the TCN boss, the upgrade would increase the quantum of bulk power available to EKEDC for distribution to customers in Apapa Causeway, Ijora, Amukoko, Ajegunle, Apapa Wharf, Tin Can Island and other major commercial areas.

He said the Apapa Road project was delivered by Takaoka Engineering Co. Ltd. under the Emergency Rehabilitation and Reinforcement of Lagos Transmission Substations project, sponsored by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Abdulaziz said the Federal Government and JICA signed the grant agreement for the project on November 23, 2018, with implementation commencing in 2019 following preparatory surveys and grant mobilisation by Yachiyo Engineering Co. Ltd.

He described the two projects as evidence of the Federal Government’s commitment to investing in critical electricity infrastructure and TCN’s determination to build a stronger and more resilient transmission network.

Advertisement

He said TCN would continue investing in substations, transformer upgrades, transmission lines and advanced grid technologies.

The TCN chief executive also appealed to JICA and other development partners to extend similar grant support to other critical sections of the country’s transmission network.

He expressed appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, the Minister of Power, the Lagos State Government, development partners, contractors, host communities, security agencies and TCN staff for their contributions to the successful delivery of the projects.

Abdulaziz said the investments would help position the transmission network to support Nigeria’s industrialisation, economic competitiveness and long-term development.