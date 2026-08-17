NIOB Demands Better Housing Policies, Stronger Building Standards

The Nigerian Institute of Building (NIOB) has called on builders and other professionals in the built environment to play a stronger role in shaping government policies, especially those relating to housing delivery.

The institute said stronger professional advocacy and greater involvement in policymaking were needed to tackle Nigeria’s housing deficit and improve the quality and safety of buildings nationwide.

The NIOB President, Abimbola Daniel Kolade, made the call ahead of the institute’s 56th Builders’ Conference and Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held in Abuja.

He said professionals should push for better national housing policies, affordable, high-quality homes, proper enforcement of building standards, sustainable infrastructure, and improved training and certification for workers.

According to him, government, professionals, private sector players and other stakeholders must work together to provide Nigerians with safer and more affordable housing.

The 3rd Vice President of NIOB and Chairman of its Marketing and Corporate Affairs Committee, Dr Adeshina Aladeloba, said preparations for the conference had been completed.

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He said the event would bring together builders, policymakers, government officials, corporate organisations and other stakeholders to discuss the challenges facing the construction industry and find practical solutions.

The institute’s National Publicity Secretary, Usenobong Emmanuel Atangaedi, stressed that the needed change must involve all built-environment professionals, including architects, engineers, quantity surveyors, estate surveyors and valuers and town planners.

He said the challenges facing Nigeria’s built environment could only be tackled through a joint effort by the various professionals.