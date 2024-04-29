Thiago Silva To Leave Chelsea At End Of Season After Four Years

Chelsea defender, Thiago Silva has announced his decision to leave the club at the end of the season bringing an end to a topsy-turvy four years at Stamford Bridge.

The 39-year-old joined the Blues in the summer of 2020 from PSG as a free transfer and he has gone on to become a fans’ favourite with his outstanding performances for the club.

Silva confirmed his decision to depart the club at the end of the season in a statement on the club’s website on Monday afternoon.

He said: “Chelsea means a lot to me. I came here with the intention of only staying for a year and it ended up being four years.

“It is already hard saying goodbye in the most normal of circumstances but when there is a mutual love, it’s even harder. But once a Blue, always a Blue.

“My sons play for Chelsea so it’s a source of great pride to be a part of the Chelsea family – literally because my sons are here. I hope they can continue their careers here at this victorious club that many players wish to be part of.

“I think in everything I did here over the four years, I always gave my all. But, unfortunately, everything has a start, a middle and an end. That doesn’t mean that this is a definitive end. I hope to leave the door open so that in the near future I can return, albeit in another role here. But it’s an indescribable love. I can only say thank you.”

“[It’s been a] dream, definitely a dream. Not even in my wildest dreams did I imagine that I could achieve such great things and win one of the best professional titles, the Champions League, at one of the biggest clubs in the world.

“Goodbyes are for those that leave and don’t come back. I intend on coming back one day.”

Silva won the Champions League trophy, FIFA World Club Cup and the UEFA Super Cup and numerous individual awards at Chelsea.

The Brazilian defender has made 140 appearances for the club, scoring eight goals.

He has made 34 appearances for Chelsea this season, scoring four goals.

Silva was substituted in the 90th minute in the 2-2 draw with Aston Villa on Saturday with a groin injury, sparking fears that he may have played his last match for the club.