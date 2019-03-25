Advertisement

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has reacted to the defection of the Deputy Governorship candidate of the African Action Alliance, ACC, Akpo Bomba Yeeh, to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Yeeh had on Monday, announced his defection from the party, citing “hijack of the structure and administration of our Party by a faction of the APC in Rivers State led by the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, for his personal political ambition” as reason for his exit.

Wike, in his reaction, said that the defection signaled an end for the AAC, commending Yeeh for putting the interest of the state above personal consideration.

Advertisement

A statement posted on the state governments twitter handle read, ”Governor Wike received the Former AAC Deputy Governorship Candidate alongside PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, Rivers State PDP Chairman, Bro Felix Obuah, Former Rivers State Governor, Sir Celestine Omehia, Senator-elect Barry Mpigi and other leaders.

”History will be on your side. You have shown that the interest of the state is above personal consideration. God will not only protect you, But He will also reward you for this decision.

”All of us must work together in order to forge ahead. No one man’s interest is bigger than that of the State.

”You are welcome to the party that will move the state forward. Those on the other side must understand that you cannot kill people, just to be in power. With this bold decision, our brothers on the other side know that the end has come.”