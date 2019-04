Advertisement

The Code of Conduct Tribunal, CCT, on Thursday, declared the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Onnoghen guilty of charges of false declaration of assets leveled against him by the Code of Conduct Bureau, CCT.

The tribunal ruled that Onnoghen forfeit all monies in his five bank accounts to the Federal Government, adding that he is banned from holding public office for the next 10 year.

The judgment has garnered mixed reactions from Nigerians on the social media. See some reactions below:

OUR LAW STATES 'IF U HAVE ANY ISSUE WITH UR ASSETS DECLARATION & YOUR ATTENTION IS CALLED TO IT, ALL U DO IS CORRECT IT & SUBMIT' END OF STORY.

BUT THIS IS WHAT SOUTH GETS FROM NORTH👎👎

Onnoghen Convicted, Banned From Holding Public Office For 10 Years https://t.co/DWOHt3hhZ4 — Olushola Olufolabi (@olushola_shola) April 18, 2019

The CCT chairman Danladi Umar that found Walter Onnoghen guilty & sacked him as CJN has a 10 million bribery case against him by the EFCC



Yet he's sitting comfortably as the CCT chairman 🤔🤔 — Uche (@ubig1) April 18, 2019

if #Onnoghen is guilty of all this allegations and abuse of office, is he not suppose to serve a jail term or is our law silence on this , what am seeing here is dismissal.pleas I need to know more 🤔😳#WalterOnnoghen pic.twitter.com/Z9kXBSDVeS — Amazingtwint (@olatwint) April 18, 2019

ONNOGHEN convicted and banned from public office by the @Buhari administration. MAINA reinstated, then given double promotion and armed guards by the same Buhari government. Under Buhari, when EFCC see the broom they pass over to the next non @OfficialAPCNg member #RenosDarts — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) April 18, 2019

Few Questions we should be asking after Walter Onnoghen's conviction.



1. Danladi Umar has a case in court brought against him by EFCC, when will he be docked?



2. B. Lawal, A. A Maina, when will they have their days in courts?



Ohh sowieee they are from the North.. — 👑 Obong Ekpe 🐯 (@Ody_johnson) April 18, 2019

The CCT has convicted Justice Walter Onnoghen of false assets declaration. It also barred him from holding public office for ten years, and froze 4 of his bank accounts. He is most likely going to appeal this judgement and it may go all the way to the Supreme Court. — HisGrace Stober Ash (@HisGraceStoberA) April 18, 2019

Pa Onnoghen,my heart is with you.Are you not a reflection of the decayed society who in the face of an overwhelming evidence against you still urged you to fight on?

What a great score by the people's President, Buhari.Other corrupt officials should be preparing to go!!!¡ — Bola Babalola (@BolaBabalola5) April 18, 2019

With the conviction of former CJN Onnoghen, a precedent has been set for trying and convicting anyone whose wealth exceeds their legitimate earnings or anyone with an unexplained means of extravagant livelihood anywhere in the country. This must not be a one of showcase. — David Eboh (@DavidEboh5) April 18, 2019

Banning & confiscating his acct are not enough, Onnoghen need to be imprisoned. His judgement has led many innocent to prisons. — A S J (@AbdullahiJalin1) April 18, 2019

I am certain Walter Onnoghen would be wishing he never took that Job.

It is also important to state that corruption is bad for everyone and one only hopes this treatment can be extended across board. — WALE (@waleolaN) April 18, 2019

It's great news that the law is presumably taking its course. Nevertheless, I thought a witness claimed the said asset declaration form has not been verified. Something does not add up though. Nigeria will win ultimately #Onnoghen — Temitayo Ajibade (@IamBishopTee) April 18, 2019

Is there Justice in Nigeria? Walter Onnoghen reportedly accepted $1.4 million graft, yet he gets no jail time. — Oba David Adenaike (@DavidAdenaike) April 18, 2019

Dear @mbuhari



The conviction of suspended chief Justice of Nigeria, justice Walter Onnoghen is a welcome development.

Sir pls extend it to all our corrupt politicians without fear or favour. Make it your agenda in the NextlevelNigeria and Nigerians will never forget you.

Thanks — Benjichukwu (@NwekeBenjamin4) April 18, 2019

Buhari's signing of N30,000 minimum wage is to distract our attention from the Onnoghen’s issue.



We know how they are playing their game — Adeyemi 🛑 (@GoodYemi) April 18, 2019

This trial was never carried out secretly, all the witnesses testified to nothing incriminating on Justice Walter Onnoghen.



How the Court arrived at this judgement is a wonder! — Active Citizen (@Martins_63) April 18, 2019

This man Onnoghen is finished. He's been removed as 1. Chief Justice of Nigeria, 2. Chairman of the National Judicial Council, 3. Chairman of the Federal Judicial Service Commission. He's also forfeited all his money in domiciliary accts. He can't hold public post 4 good 10yrs. — KUNLLERY (@AA_kunleola) April 18, 2019