Those Opposing Tinubu Have Weaponized Naira To Sabotage February Presidential Election – Support Group Alleges

A support group of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has alleged that the recent redesign of naira notes by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is aimed at sabotaging the 2023 presidential election by those who are opposing the candidacy of the former Lagos State Governor.

The group, The Patriots Roundtable, also alleged that these “interlopers” are sponsoring arsonists to set the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) offices on fire as well as creating artificial petrol scarcity in the country in desperate attempt to stop the election.

“In this thronging malice against Asiwaju are the other interlopers, the primitive Talibans of Araby, bent on sabotaging the presidential election next month,” a statement by the Director General of The Patriots Roundtable, Prince Uthman Shodipe-Dosunmu, said.

“These agonists have weaponized the naira barely two months before the election, changing the ink in some dubious agenda to thwart a man of destiny, suddenly manufacturing a fuel shortage to disrupt the electoral process, sponsoring arsonists to set INEC offices in flame, rousing new terrors in desperate attempt to stop the election.

“It will never happen. We will grapple with the saboteurs in all corners, challenging their odious largeness with the badge of the redeeming light.

“We will never be frightened by the agents of evil . We will never submit nor prostrate before those who benefit from the transient cesspool of history. We will never compromise with nor embrace the concourse of malignity.

“We remain defiant, unmoved, resolute on the righteous path, scoffing at the venomous conspirators . Now the barricades are flung open. The grapple starts anew.”

Shodipe-Dosunmu expressed unhappiness that some Yoruba who pretend to be patriotic are in cahoots with the enemies of Yoruba agenda, adding that these people are only more concerned about their own selfish interest.

He noted that unlike these so-called patriots, Tinubu purpose is clear, stressing that his vision resides in lifting others up, and about the greatest good of the greatest number.

According to Shodipe-Dosunmu, “these no -gooders are resolved in the desperate vanity of self celebration while others are retarded in screaming servitude amid the darkness of a forfeited fate.”

“We are our worst enemies; at least a depraved minutiae of the Yoruba league in cahoots with the usual suspects: the venomous nepotistic little tribalists pretending patriotic zeal,” he said.

“These charlatans are not patriots. These aged, defrocked, straggling, ill and monstrously weighted darklings are born of venom, hewn in evil, pronounced in total perfidy while they abuse others of the very monstrosity they are woven in .

“We see this now in some men who feign selfless activism but reside in the putrid latitude of patent greed and selfish pivot. They shout and holler in pretentious addiction, but they believe in nothing save their hideous bulging pockets. They would collide with the Jagaban a thousand times while in the dark places they laugh greedily and smack their oafish lips as they walk away with a multiple bullion vans every election season.”