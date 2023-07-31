‘How Did You Gain Admission’ — Senators Quiz Ministerial Nominee With 3 F9s, 2Passes

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The nomination of Bello Mohammed Goronyo as minister by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu may hit the rock following his inability to defend the inconsistencies in his O’Level results.

Advertisement

Goronyo, who was the 6th nominee to be screened, said he bagged a law degree from the Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, and was called to the Nigerian bar in 2001.

However, Senator Allwell Onyesoh (Rivers East) drew the attention of the house to the irregularities in Goronyo’s certificates.

“I have taken time to go through your resume, I would like you to go back to your academic qualifications, I’ve been looking for your school certificate, I saw that you sat for 5 subjects and got only 2 passes, I don’t know how, but I want to imagine that you still have another one to bring, if not, I would want you to explain how you got into University with that?” Alwell asked.

Responding, Goronyo dismissed the question on the basis that a school certificate was enough to win any elective position in the country, hence there was no need to go into how he got admission to the University.

“I have other secondary results, which I have passed and not attached to my CV. I want to remind the distinguished senator that with SSCE qualification you can stand for an election up to the presidency, so I didn’t bother you with much certificates but I know I have the qualification for that.

Advertisement

Responding, Senate President Godswill Akpabio said “you are telling us that you chose the qualifications to bring to the senate because of the constitution that secondary school certificate is what is required to stand for election? You are not coming to stand for election, you are coming to become minister, so which are the other certificates you concealed and did not put in your CV?”.

A shaky and disoriented Goronyo responded, “the secondary school certificate is there and other certificates of other qualifications…what I’m trying to say is that I have sat for another examination and I have passed, but I don’t want to attach qualifications because…”

The senators chorused in disagreement with the nominee before Akpabio interjected and directed the nominee to bring the other certificates. He also prevented the ministerial nominee from answering other questions, directing him to take a bow instead.