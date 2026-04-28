Ex-Rep Says Opposition Will Fail To Unseat Tinubu In 2027

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A former member of the House of Representatives representing Yewa Imeko-Afon/Yewa North federal constituency and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Kayode Oladele, has said opposition efforts to unseat President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general election are bound to fail.

Oladele said that the opposition parties lacked what he described as deep structural leadership and boasted of a weak ideology that could never be a threat to the re-election of the ever-forward-looking government of President Tinubu in 2027

In a statement on Tuesday, Oladele said beyond the internal strength of the ruling APC, the opposition groups, including the African Democratic Congress (ADC), have failed to convince Nigerians that they possess the capacity, unity and vision required to govern a complex country like Nigeria.

He argued that a major weakness of the opposition is the absence of a clear, coherent development agenda, noting that much of their focus has been on removing President Tinubu rather than offering practical solutions to national challenges.

“Nigeria has moved beyond politics driven by mere agitation for power. Nigerians want ideas, direction and credible alternatives. What we see instead is a fixation on power without a clear vision of governance,” Oladele stated.

He contrasted this with what he described as emerging gains from the Tinubu administration’s economic reforms, stressing that while the policies have been tough, they are beginning to reposition the country for long-term growth and stability.

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He also cited internal disunity within opposition parties as a major obstacle to their 2027 ambitions, pointing to leadership tussles, legal battles and persistent power struggles that have weakened party structures and public confidence.

“With party primaries approaching, it is worrying that some opposition parties are still bogged down by leadership disputes. Any party that cannot manage its internal affairs will struggle to convince Nigerians it can run the country,” the former lawmaker added.

The erstwhile acting chairman of the Federal Character Commission added that many of the criticisms against the current administration were driven by individuals and groups unhappy with the disruption of what he termed “business as usual.”

According to him, reforms aimed at transparency and accountability have unsettled entrenched interests that benefited from systemic inefficiencies, leading to louder opposition voices.

Oladele urged members of the APC to remain united and focused, stressing that sustained engagement with the electorate and effective governance delivery would be crucial ahead of 2027.

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He expressed confidence that the impact of current policies would be more visible before the next general election, strengthening public trust in the administration.

“In the end, Nigerians will judge based on performance, stability and the credibility of alternatives,” Oladele said.

“On these grounds, the opposition still has a lot of work to do, and time is not on their side,” he added.