Tinubu Bows To Greet Buhari As He Pays Sallah Homage To President’s Official Residence Tuesday

The All Progressives Congress (APC) national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has paid a visit to President Muhammadu Buhari’s official residence at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Tuesday night.

President Buhari’s Personal Assistant on Broadcast Media, Buhari Sallau, shared photos of Tinubu’s visit on his Facebook page.

The APC leader who is seeking to succeed Buhari in the 2023 presidential election was seen in one of the photos bowing to greet the president while exchanging a handshake with him.

Tinubu pays Sallah homage to President Buhari at the State House

It is the first time since 2019 that President Buhari would be receiving Sallah homage from political associates and well-wishers.

The presidency had banned similar visits to Buhari in 2020 and 2021 over the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, however, Buhari’s senior media assistant on media, Garba Shehu, said that due to “a sign of the return to normalcy as infection rates fall to their lowest”, the president would allow Sallah homage but noted that ” +those coming on invitation are still required to wear face masks and undergo the linear COVID-19 test at the State House Conference Centre to obtain a negative test result as condition for admittance to the event.”