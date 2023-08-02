Tinubu Meets APC Caucus Ahead Of NEC Meeting

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

In preparation for the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja on Thursday, President Bola Tinubu held a closed-door meeting with the national caucus of the party at the Old Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa.

The meeting’s agenda was not disclosed, and media coverage was restricted, hinting at a potential discussion on leadership succession within the party.

THE WHISTLER reported that the National Chairman and Secretary of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu and Senator Iyiola Omisore, recently resigned from their positions, triggering speculation about their successors.

While President Tinubu reportedly supported the former Kano state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, as Adamu’s replacement, other stakeholders were leaning towards the emergence of ex-Nasarawa State governor, Senator Tanko Almakura, as his successor.

The issue of the National Chairman and Secretary’s successors, along with other controversial matters, were expected to be deliberated upon at the meeting.

Attendees included all serving governors on the party’s platform, past national executive members, former President Muhammadu Buhari, and the leadership of the National Assembly.