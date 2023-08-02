Presidency Claims NLC, TUC Have Agreed To Suspend Nationwide Protests

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Presidency on Wednesday revealed that the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have agreed to suspend further protests over the recent fuel subsidy removal and its adverse impact on citizens.

The alleged agreement came after a crucial meeting between the labour leaders and President Tinubu.

Tinubu held the meeting with the NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajaero, that of Trade Union Congress, Comrade Festus Usifo, the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, Mele Kyari, and members of the labour unions.

According to Dele Alake, the spokesman for President Tinubu, the meeting yielded promising results.

“President Tinubu gave his commitment to the Labour leaders that the Port Harcourt refineries will commence production by December 2023, following the completion of the ongoing rehabilitation contract between the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) and the renowned Italian firm, Maire Tecnimont Spa,” Alake stated.

The subsidy removal has resulted in a hike in the prices of food and transportation, among others.

It is expected that the alleged agreement to suspend further protests will lead to practical steps by the Tinubu administration to address the citizens’ plights.

The NLC and TUC had denied a previous announcement earlier made by President Tinubu’s Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, who claimed that the labour unions had agreed “that they all accepted that Mr. President’s broadcast was a welcome development and that they will go back home to talk to the other leaders that are not present today” to call off the strike.