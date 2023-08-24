Tinubu Orders Immediate Resolution Of Emirates Airline Crisis, UAE Visa Ban

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

President Bola Tinubu has ordered an immediate resolution to the age-long disagreement between Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates which led to the visa ban on Nigerians and the suspension of Emirates Airlines.

Tinubu gave the directive on Thursday during a courtesy visit of the Ambassador of United Arab Emirate, Salem Saeed Al-Shamsi, Ambassador of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, Awall Wagris Mohammed and the Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba, Miriam Morales Palmero.

The UAE imposed a visa ban on Nigerian nationals in October 2022 and efforts made by former President Muhammadu Buhari to lift the ban were declined by the UAE authorities.

But the visa ban does not affect Nigerian nationals holding diplomatic passport.

The UAE authorities said the travel restrictions on Nigerians and other Africans was linked to cultism and other illegal activities.

The country’s national carrier, Emirates Airlines also suspended flights to Nigeria over the visa ban as well as Nigeria’s foreign exchange crisis.

The Airlines had millions of dollars of funds trapped with banks in Nigeria, it said in a statement.

Tinubu however solicited for immediate fix to the dispute.

In a sideline meeting with the UAE Ambassador, Tinubu said he was ready to personally intervene in the matter.

He said, “We are a family with UAE, we only live in separate rooms, but we are in the same house. We should look at the issues as a family problem, and resolve it amicably.

“As you know, in every family, there are peculiarities. You can have an erring son or daughter, but we must work together. We need to agree on core aviation and immigration issues.”

Saeed Al-Shamsi, Ambassador of UAE said Nigeria and the UAE have long-standing relationship.

He said, “Since I arrived in the country, I have been working on 24 agreements. We are getting somewhere. These are small issues, all within a family, and they will be resolved. I am grateful to be here in Nigeria.”