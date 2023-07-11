Tinubu Picks U.S-Trained General Surgeon As Personal Physician

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed a U.S-trained General Surgeon as his personal physician.

Dr. Sikiru Adekunle Tinubu was named among 19 other special assistants, personal assistants, and photographers, recently appointed by the president.

Before his appointment, he was Director Critical Care Unit at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), according to his LinkedIn profile.

As a General Surgeo, he possesses the knowledge and skills to perform a wide range of surgical procedures, including “excising small skin lesions and cysts up to larger cases like colectomies (removal of some or all of the colon), procedures on the bowel and liver including gallbladder removal, and complex hernia repairs.”

Prior to assuming office, President Tinubu has been a subject of public interest regarding his health status but there have been no official statements released by Tinubu or his representatives regarding his specific health condition.

The slightest clue given about his health was in 2021 when his media office confirmed that Tinubu underwent a ‘surgery on his right knee’ while denying that “Contrary to unfounded rumour, he underwent no other surgical procedures and contemplates none in the future.”

Following the knee surgery, Tinubu’s team said he embarked on a rehabilitation process to aid in his recovery.

WHO IS DR. SIKIRU ADEKUNLE TINUBU?

Dr. Sikiru earned his medical degree from the esteemed Howard University College of Medicine in 1989, specializing in General Surgery.

His educational background includes a Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Zoology/Animal Biology from George Washington University, which he obtained in 1985.

Our checks did not yield much about Dr. Sikiru but filings at the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) show that he is the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer at Lordus Medical and Surgical Supply Company Limited.

As reported by Premium Times, the medical professional is among President Tinubu’s 20 personal aides whose appointments are yet to be officially announced.

Below is the full list of the new aides:

Dr. Adekunle Tinubu – Personal Physician to President Tinubu Tunde Rahman – Senior Special Assistant (Media) Damilotun Aderemi – Senior Special Assistant (Private Secretary) Ibrahim Masari – Senior Special Assistant (Political Matters) Toyin Subair – Senior Special Assistant (Domestic) Abdulaziz Abdulaziz – Senior Special Assistant (Print Media) Demola Oshodi – Senior Special Assistant (Protocol) Tope Ajayi – Senior Special Assistant (Media & Public Affairs) Yetunde Sekoni – Senior Special Assistant Motunrayo Jinadu – Senior Special Assistant Segun Dada – Special Assistant (Social Media) Paul Adekanye – Special Assistant (Logistics) Friday Soton – Special Assistant (Housekeeping) Mrs. Shitta-Bey Akande – Special Assistant (Catering) Nosa Asemota – Special Assistant (Visual Communication), Personal Photographer Kamal Yusuf – Personal Assistant (Special Duties) Wale Fadairo – Personal Assistant (General Duties) Sunday Moses – Personal Assistant (Videography) Taiwo Okanlawon – Personal Assistant (State Photographer) O’tega Ogra – Senior Special Assistant (Digital/New Media)