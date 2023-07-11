Ministerial List: APC Cheiftan Urges Tinubu To Appoint Loyalists

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Bukie Okangbe, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to prioritize the appointment of party loyalists who contributed to his victory when selecting ministers.

Okangbe, who’s the Coordinator of the National Progressive Hub, made this request in a statement issued in Abuja on July 11.

Congratulating Tinubu on his election as ECOWAS’ new chairman, Okangbe called on the president to ensure he rewards dedicated and hardworking party members with cabinet appointments.

He also expressed hope that Tinubu’s leadership will bring stability and prosperity to West Africa and the entire continent.

“Your emergence as the new Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States is a confirmation of the capacity, competence, and exemplary leadership experience which transcends the shore of Nigeria. It shows you as a man capable of not only providing leadership for his country but also for the regional African continent.

“Let us also use this medium to implore you on the need to make your cabinet a reflection of dedicated, committed, and hard-working party faithful who worked and sacrificed for the victory of APC at the last presidential election.

“To us, this will go a long way in affirming the principle of fairness you are known for and putting an end to the poor reward system our great party has been battling with over time.

“We pray that your reign shall bring more economic, political, social stability and prosperity to the region of West African and the continent at large.”