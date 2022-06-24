Tonto Dikeh Named Deputy Governorship Candidate In Rivers State

Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has been picked as running mate to the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, in Rivers State.

The Rivers governorship candidate of the ADC, Tonte Ibraye, announced Dikeh, a mother of one, as his running mate for the 2023 election on Thursday according to information available to THE WHISTLER.

This set the actress on overdrive as she took to her official Instagram page on Friday to announce the news as well as thank the candidate for choosing her.

The single mom, who’s not shy of controversy and has prompted anxiety in some quarters over her sanity as it concerns her relationship, posted, “I thank Mr. Tonte Ibraye(@tonteibraye), the Governorship Candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Rivers State for nominating me as his running mate.

“We are looking forward to investing massively in social protection, creating a social value system for young people, increasing women’s inclusion in our governance system, supporting small businesses and strengthening our traditional institutions to be active players in the drive to bring sustainable development to the good people of Rivers State,” the Nollywood queen wrote.

Dikeh, who has featured in many movies that brought her to the limelight, closed her post with, “I am glad to be a proud member of the #RiversRescueMission2023 Please get your PVC and join the movement.”

Governorship candidates of all political parties have until mid-July to submit their names alongside their running mates to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Rivers State is governed by the People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

This may be the first time an actress would be a running mate in such a high-profile election.

Dikeh hopes to leverage on her millions of social media followers, mostly youth, as she declared in a direct message to them that, “You are the Future and The future is now! TonteTonto2023. ″