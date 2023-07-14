Trademore: Agbese Lauds First Lady Remi Tinubu For Giving N250,000 Each To Flood Victims

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Hon. Philip Agbese, lawmaker representing Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency, Benue State, has commended the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, over her donations to Abuja flood victims at the TradeMore Estate, Lugbe, Abuja

Recall that the Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC) had declared the estate a “disaster zone” after heavy rainfall led to a flood on June 23, 2023.

The agency had also alleged that the estate was developed without approval but the claim was vehemently denied by the developers.

However, in a swift response to the challenge, the wife of the President assisted victims of the June 23, 2023 flood mishap at the TradeMore Estate, Lugbe, Abuja with N250,000 each.

Describing the First Lady as the mother of the nation, Agbese said Oluremi Tinubu has shown that she understands the plight of the common man on the streets.

Applauding her action of sending delegates led by the wife of the Vice President, Hajiya Nana Shettima, Agbese stressed that the first lady can go the extra mile to put smiles on the faces of citizens not minding their religion, ethnicity, or social status.

“We all witnessed the flash floods which submerged houses and vehicles in the estate about a week ago, a recurring situation at the peak of the rainy season annually. It was traumatic, to say the least,” Agbese said.

“We also saw the insensitive action of some overzealous government officials to eject people who had lost loved ones and their homes. What a shame!

“The restraining order halting further demolition was a massive relief. Now, our First Lady has taken it upon herself to support these hurting families with donations. This should be commended.

“Although the funds won’t necessarily seize further flooding in the area nor bring back lost loved ones and homes. However, in the meantime, it will go a long way to cushion the hardship they are currently going through. Mrs. Tinubu is indeed the mother of the nation.

The Benue lawmaker urged all Nigerians to key into Senator Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Initiative to bring succour and relief to affected families.

“Like some of the policies of her husband, the First Lady is focused on the ordinary Nigerian. Her Renewed Hope Initiative will bring succour and relief to millions of families in the nation. Let us support her”.