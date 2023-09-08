Traditional Rites Begin As Kingmakers Install RCCG Pastor Soun Of Ogbomoso

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Kingmakers of the ancient town of Ogbomoso on Friday morning installed Pastor Prince Ghandi Afolabi Laoye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) as the new Soun of Ogbomoso.

The installation was led by the Areago High Chief, Sobalaje Otolorin, in Abata.

Pastor Ghandi then proceeded into seclusion to commence traditional rites attached to the throne.

Meanwhile, after the Oyo State Government announced Pastor Ghandi as the Oba-elect of Ogbomoso, some aggrieved family members protested and approached the court to prevent the installation.

The Oyo state High Court in Ogbomoso had on Thursday restrained Governor Seyi Makinde, the Attorney General of the State and Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters or anyone else from presenting any instrument of office in any form of ceremony or issuing certificate of installation to Olaoye until the final determination of the mandatory injunction already filed before the court.

Earlier, Chief Otolorin disclosed that the kingmakers were not aware of restraining order by any court.

He further proclaimed the new Oba as His Imperial Majesty Oba Ghandi Afolabi Olaoye Orumogege III.