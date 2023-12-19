OYO: Osinbajo, Adeleke, Ooni Present As Makinde Presents Staff Of Office To Ghandi As Soun Of Ogbomoso

440 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has presented staff of office and certificate to Oba Ghandi Olaoye as the Soun of Ogbomoso.

Amongst the dignitaries at the coronation ceremony were former Vice President of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, the Olu of Warri, Ogianne Atuwase III, the Olubadan of Ibadanland and Oba Lekan Balogun, among others.

Makinde arrived at the venue with Osinbajo as the programme which was held at Soun Township Stadium attracted dignitaries from every works of life.

The Oyo governor charged Oba Ghandi to use the seat to foster unity among traditional rulers and also stressed the need for peace and security in the state.

He said, “Without security, there can be no meaningful development. I urge the people of Ogbomoso to cooperate with security agencies to maintain peace and stability in the area.”

The governor stressed the role of traditional rulers in maintaining peace and order in their communities, saying, “I urge you to use your wisdom and experience to foster unity among your colleagues, the traditional rulers in the state, and work with them to bring progress to our state.”

Makinde also commended the people of Ogbomoso for their peaceful conduct during the selection process for the new monarch. He praised the kingmakers for their diligence and integrity and assured them of his administration’s support for the development of Ogbomoso.

“I pledge the support of my administration to help you succeed in your new role. We will work together to improve the welfare of the people. Your role as a royal father goes beyond just Ogbomoso; you are the father of all, and your influence cuts across the entire state of Ogbomoso and the entire state.”

In his goodwill message, ex-Vice President Osinbajo said the new Soun is his close friend of many years, adding that, “Oba Olaoye has great passion and love for others and has remained a truthful person who does not discriminate against anyone regardless of social status, religion, or ethnicity.”

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, on his part, wished the king a peaceful and successful reign while calling on all Ogbomoso sons and daughters to rally around the Soun of Ogbomoso.