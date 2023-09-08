G20 Summit: Nigeria’s AI Strategy Receives Boost As Microsoft India Pledges Support

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Ahead of the G20 Summit in Delhi, India where the Nigerian government mulls membership, the Minister of Communication, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, said Microsoft AI Centre in India has agreed to co-work with the Nigerian team to develop a National AI Strategy.

Tijani disclosed in a tweet on Friday that although they were denied access to tour the Microsoft AI Centre due to G20 restrictions, his team had a discussion with Micrososft Director for Government Affairs and Public Policy, Sandeep Aurora.

President Tinubu had arrived in Delhi with ministers including Wale Edun, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of Economy; Communication Minister, Tijani; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Usuf Tuggar and Doris Uzoka-Anite, minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, ahead of the G20 Summit scheduled for 9 and 10 September.

Presidential spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, said Tinubu and his ministers hope to woe investors into the Nigerian economy.

The Minister of Communication however, said that progress is being recorded as he had sealed partnerships with Microsoft AI Centre.

Tijani said, “While we were unable to visit the @Microsoft AI Centre in India yesterday, due to the restrictions on movement around the G20 event, I am grateful to their Director for Govt. Affairs and Public Policy, @sandeepaurora, who came through to see us at the hotel.

“Our chat about their work in support of India’s AI agenda was inspiring and we are excited about the commitment of their global AI team to support us as we co-create our own National AI Strategy.”

Aurora in a separate tweet seen by THE WHISTLER said the decision to adopt AI Strategy would bring needed changes in the country.

The Microsoft director said adopting AI would further drive Africa’s biggest economy to the path of innovation and progress.

“It was great meeting you Hon Minister and your vision for using technology to serve the citizens is commendable indeed.

“We look forward to working with you closely as you take Nigeria to the path of further progress using new technologies like AI,” said Aurora.

Tijani also said the ministry has reached an agreement with India’s eGovFoundation on designing Digital Public Infrastructure for government services.

He said, “Our plans to deliver more robust digitalised government services was enriched by our engagement with the @eGovFoundation.

“We will be signing an MoU with them to leverage their experience helping the Indian government build scalable digital services. I also look forward to hosting them at a workshop in Abuja on designing Digital Public Infrastructure for government services.”