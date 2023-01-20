Traffic Gridlock: Lagos Gov’t Reverses Decision To Reduce Operational Hours Of Petrol Marketers Blocking Major Roads

126 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Lagos State government has reversed its earlier decision to regulate the operational hours of major and independent petroleum marketers operating along major roads and traffic-prone areas within the State.

The initial move was in view of the lingering fuel scarcity across the country, which has continued to affect the free flow of traffic in the state.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, had noted on Thursday that the move became necessary in order to check indiscriminate activities of motorists queuing to buy petroleum products and oftentimes impeding the free flow of traffic on some roads.

Oladeinde also explained that Petroleum Marketers whose filling stations are situated on major highways and areas susceptible to traffic will henceforth be allowed to operate only between the hours of 9 am to 4 pm daily, pending when the fuel shortage crisis subsides.

However, in a statement on Friday, the Commissioner said that following assurances from some of the offending filling stations, the 9 am to 4 pm restriction will no longer be enforced.

Oladeinde noted that Traffic Management Agencies have been directed to invoke the law should any marketer be found to have allowed queues on its premises to spill onto major roads in a disorderly manner that impedes traffic flow.

“The Lagos State Government has noticed the reactions generated by its directive to major and independent petroleum marketers operating on major roads. The measure is to stop the traffic congestion that has resulted from their activities; it is not to compound the hardship motorists and commuters have experienced because of the lingering fuel shortage,” the Commissioner said.

“For the avoidance of doubt, filling stations are not restricted from doing their business, but fuel marketers have a responsibility to ensure that their activities do not cause any disruption whatsoever to traffic flow. It is against the law to impede the free flow of traffic on our roads,” he added.