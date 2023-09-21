Tribunal Judgment: Police Impose 24-Hour Curfew In Kano

127 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Kano Police Command has imposed a 24-hour curfew in the state to forestall breakdown of law and order.

Advertisement

The development is a sequel to the verdict of the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal in Kano, which voided the victory of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

The police said a combined team of security operatives have been dispatched across the city to enforce the curfew.

The Kano police said, “Going forward, Kano State residents are called upon to note that combined Security Forces have already been dispatched to the nooks and crannies including the entry and exits of the State.

“To ensure enforcement and strict compliance of the Twenty-Four Hours (24hrs) Curfew order as communicated by the State Government via letter with Reference No: K/SEC/H/435/T.1/153 dated 20th September 2023 taking effect from 6pm of Wednesday, 20th September to 6pm of Thursday, 21st September 2023.

“Violators will be arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law.” The police said it was important the residents remained law-abiding in the best interest of all.

Advertisement

The police decision is borne out of a rising apprehension in the state following the judgment that declared Nasir Gawuna the APC winner of the elections.

Residents were reportedly scampering to safety while others closed their places of business for fear of attacks similar to the March arson after Governor Yusuf was declared the winner of the elections.