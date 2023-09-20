JUST IN: Missing University Student, Blessing Karami Found Dead In Abuja

175 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A university student, Blessing Karami who was declared missing on September 11 has been found dead.

The family broke the news to THE WHISTLER on Wednesday evening.

The deceased who was a student of National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), was declared missing after leaving her place of work in Garki, Abuja.

Disclosing the news to this paper, Genesis Moses Karami, the deceased’s elder brother who relocated from Kaduna to Abuja to lead the search said her decomposing body was found in the bush in Karmo district of the Federal Capital Territory.

The police had arrested one Aminu, the boyfriend to the deceased who was questioned regarding her disappearance.

Recall THE WHISTLER reported that the 26-year-old Blessing went missing after leaving her place of work before time with the office key, which was said to be usual.

Our Correspondent had visited the Divisional Police Headquarters, Durumi, on Wednesday morning where Aminu was being held.

Karami was also at the station explaining to the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), that on Tuesday evening when he left the station, he received a strange call giving details about the sister’s body but it turned out to be false.

“The caller said he saw a female body in Idu, so we asked him to describe what she was wearing, and he told us exactly what we were told my sister wore to office the day she went missing,” the brother had explained to the police.

According to Karami, after he kept trying to contact the DPO and it was not going through, he had to go to the police station at Karmo, but upon reaching there with a group of policemen, the caller kept toying with them as he kept changing locations until they got tired and left.

In a follow up call later to Karami, he confirmed to THE WHISTLER that his sister has truly died.

“We saw her decomposed body in the bush here at Karmo, it’s not something we can move, we have to arrange with the environmental people to come and help us pack.

“We cannot travel with it. We just have to bury it here. It seems she died for days due to the nature of the decomposition,” Karami said sadly while trying to sound strong.

Attempts to speak with the FCT Police command were unsuccessful.

Also Hope Jonathan, one of the police officers that handled the case at Durumi police station, before it was transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Development, could not be reached as of press time.