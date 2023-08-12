Troops Eliminate 38 Terrorists, Rescue 89 Hostages – Defence HQ

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

At least 38 suspected terrorists have been killed across the six geo-political zones in one week, says the defence headquarters (DHQ).

Within the period, troops of the Nigerian Army arrested 242 suspects including 175 gunmen, 20 kidnappers, 30 collaborators, and 17 pipeline vandals.

They also rescued 89 kidnapped victims during different operations across the country.

The Director of Defense Media Operations, Edward Buba giving the update on the activities of the troops said troops of Operation Safe Haven killed three terrorists and arrested 13 including five kidnappers In the north-central region of the country.

In the North-West region, Buba said that troops of operation hadarin daji killed five terrorists, arrested eight suspects and rescued nine kidnapped victims while several terrorists’ camps were destroyed.

He also said troops of operation whirl killed at least five terrorists, arrested 44 collaborators and rescued 15 kidnapped.

According to Buba, the troops seized stolen crude oil valued at N607 million within the period in view.

In the South-South, troops of Operation Delta Safe destroyed 39 illegal refining sites, 72 dugout pits, 65 wooden boats, 70 storage tanks and 119 cooking ovens.

Buba noted that two speedboats, five outboard engines, and four pumping machines were also recovered.

The troops recovered 1, 247, 700 litres of stolen crude oil, 132,500 litres of illegally refined automotive gas oil (AGO), 57,450 litres of dual-purpose kerosine and 800 litres of premium motor spirit.

While in the South-East, troops of Operation Udoka killed two members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra/Eastern Security Network (ESN), he further said.

The troops arrested two, seized two trucks loaded with illegally refined AGO and rescued four persons who were kidnapped.

Troops also recovered the sum of N2.59 million.

Buba added, “The armed forces of Nigeria will not back down in its offensive operations aimed at tackling insecurity across the six geopolitical zones of the country. Rather, the military will brutally hunt down the orchestrators and take appropriate actions to hold them accountable for their actions.

“The military, while conducting these operations, will continue to take great measures to prevent civilian casualties as protecting civilians remains a vital part of our objective to promote greater security for all Nigerians.

“The uncommon cooperation, collaboration, and support received from citizens across the country are greatly assisting own operations to yield expected results.”