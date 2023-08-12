Why I Left Tottenham, Harry Kane Opens Up In Farewell Message

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Harry Kane has revealed that he agreed to the deal to join Bayern Munich over unresolved future talks with Tottenham Hotspurs.

In a farewell message to fans and teammates, shared on his Twitter handle, the English captain confessed he had to leave irrespective of emotional ties with Spurs.

Spurs reached a deal with German side, Bayern for about 100m euros (£86.4m). Offer from Manchester United were declined.

Kane is Spurs all-time scorer with a record 280 goals in 435 appearances but he had a future talk to settle with Spurs Chairman of Tottenham, Daniel Levy.

Kane wrote, “I felt like this was a time to leave. I didn’t want to go into the season with a lot of unresolved future talk. You know I think it was important for the new manager and players to concentrate on trying to get Tottenham back to around the top of the table and fighting back for trophies”

Kane joined the Spurs academy in 2004 after initial rejection. He made his first appearance in the first team in 2011 after several loan spells across England.

His debut was in the second leg of their UEFA League qualification round against Hearts where Tottenham won 5-0. But Kane’s debut was goalless.

Hard to put into words how to say goodbye to a club and fans who have done so much for me in my career. You will always be in my heart. Thank you Tottenham, thank you Tottenham fans. 💙 pic.twitter.com/L662cyax7p — Harry Kane (@HKane) August 12, 2023

Kane said, “I want to be the first to tell the Tottenham fans that I will be leaving the club today. Obviously, a lot of emotion is going on through me right now, and sad to be leaving the club I spent nearly 20 years of my life at from an 11-year-old boy to a 30-year-old man now it has been many great moments and special memories.

” Memories I will cherish forever. So, this is a thank you to all my teammates. All my coaches, all the managers, every single staff member to do with the club from the kit man to the chef, everyone involved.

“Obviously, I have built a very special relationship with a lot of people and most importantly, a thank you to the Tottenham fans. From the moment I have been playing, I have been one of your own and I have given everything that I possibly could to make you proud and give you as many special moments and memories and hope they last forever.”

