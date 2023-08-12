Niger Coup Is A Revolution To End Colonial Masters’ Exploitation– Eastern Union

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Eastern Union, weekend, advised the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, to be cautious over its planned military option to remove the military junta in Niger.

EU is a body of progressives seeking good governance in Nigeria and Africa at large.

Charles Anike, the National President of the group, stated this in a chat with THE WHISTLER in Awka.

Anike said, “I will definitely defer from many views regarding the military intervention in Niger Republic. This is because, for me, the military coup in Niger was a child of necessity. And you can notice the outpouring of support the coupists are enjoying from Nigeriens.

“We can’t keep condemning military coups in Africa, while the madness and recklessness of our political leaders are increasingly unabated. The political actors in Africa are basically the same and constitute mainly of the same species of wicked and selfish people.

“Before the coup in Niger, what efforts did ECOWAS make to alleviate the sufferings of the Nigeriens? How has the ECOWAS assisted the poor country? The truth is that the coup is both a revolution against the insensitive and corrupt civilian government and also a revolution to end continued colonial masters’ exploitations, even after their independence.”

He advised ECOWAS to explore diplomatic options to enthrone a lasting peace in Niger. In his words, “The best way to approach the Niger crisis is to continue to deploy diplomatic engagement, rather than military action; and also to encourage the military government to immediately develop plans to quickly organize elections that will return power to a new breed of civilian government.”

Recall that Niger’s elected president Mohamed Bazoum was ousted on July 26 by a team of his military guards. Bazoum has been in their custody since then.