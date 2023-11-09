Troops Kill 113 Terrorists, Rescue 91 Hostages In 7 Days

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

No fewer than 113 terrorists have been killed, 300 arrested and 91 kidnapped victims rescued in the past week.

The development was contained in a statement signed by its Director Defence Media Operation, Major General, Edward Buba, on Thursday, showing the military’s weekly assessment of its activities.

The past week’s operations also witnessed the recovery of 129 assorted weapons and 717 assorted ammunition while the military assured Nigerians of its commitment to continue to exert pressure on groups that seek to derail its progress towards peace and security in the country.

“There is no doubt that these groups must be defeated. It is for that reason that we are inflicting severe damage on the terrorist, insurgents and violent extremists through our operations across the country.

“We are targeting their leadership, infrastructure and foot soldiers,” the military said.

Among the various exhibits recovered by the military were one unserviceable AA gun, one RPG tube, five RPG bombs, one GT3 rifle, 54 AK47 rifles, 8 locally fabricated rifles, one locally made rifle, two pistols, two pump action guns, two dane guns and four locally fabricated pistol.

Others include three skeleton AK47 rifles, nine hand grenades, one unserviceable AK47 rifle, 14 magazines, 321 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 40 live cartridges 53 rounds of 5.45mm x 39mm ammo and 35 rounds of 7.62mm NATO.

Also, others include 100 rounds of a short gun, 11 rifle body, 7 breech blocks, seven rifle butts, eight rifle muzzles, nine pistons assembles, 210 springs, one drilling machine, hand-filling machines, 10 magazine purges, IED making materials, four boafeng radios, 15 motorcycles, 20 mobile phones and the sum of N348,200.00 amongst other items.