Amid APC Review, Adeleke Presents Certificate Of Return To Tinubu

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke on Thursday presented his Certificate of Return to President Bola Tinubu following his victory in the August 15 governorship election, in which he defeated the candidate of Tinubu’s All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Oyebamiji.

Adeleke visited Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, days after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared him the winner of the poll.

The visit came amid the APC’s decision to review the outcome of the poll.

Oyebamiji had backed the party’s decision.

Speaking with House correspondents after he met with Tinubu, Adeleke thanked the president for ensuring that the election was free, fair and credible.

The governor described Tinubu as the “father of the nation” and credited him with fighting for the survival of democracy in Nigeria.

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“That is why I am here to thank Mr. President, the father of the nation, because he fought for this democracy. That is why he allowed free and fair election, and that is the result,” he said.

He added that the visit was also to appreciate Tinubu for his efforts to ensure that democracy remained alive in Nigeria.

“That is why I am here, to say thank you to ensure that democracy lives in Nigeria,” Adeleke said.

INEC had declared Adeleke, the Accord candidate, winner of the election after he polled 511,067 votes to defeat Oyebamiji, who scored 444,815 votes.

The ADC candidate, Najeem Salaam, came third with 17,180 votes.

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The Returning Officer, Prof. Joshua Ogunwole, said 1,005,800 votes were cast, comprising 985,079 valid votes and 20,721 rejected votes.

Adeleke won in 19 local government areas, while Oyebamiji won in 11.

Oyebamiji, in a statement to his supporters, said he had hoped for a different outcome but would respect the position of the electoral umpire pending the conclusion of the APC’s review.

“Although, we had hoped for a different outcome in the election, in the meantime, we respect the position of the electoral umpire and I totally support the decision of our party in its ongoing review of the outcome of the election,” he said.

The APC candidate also alleged that attacks on party members and supporters had intensified after the election and called on security agencies to intervene.

President Tinubu had earlier congratulated Adeleke on his victory, and described the outcome as a reflection of the will of the people of Osun State.

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Adeleke is expected to be sworn in for another four-year term on November 27.