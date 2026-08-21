Adeleke Urges Residents To Heal, Unite, Build Greater Osun

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke urges residents to overcome divisions from the recent governorship election and come together to promote the state’s ongoing development.

Adeleke made the call in a statement posted on his X platform on Friday, following his re-election as governor.

The governor expressed gratitude to the people of the state for renewing his mandate, describing the victory as a collective achievement.

He expressed gratitude to traditional rulers, religious and community leaders, civil servants, pensioners, youths, women, artisans, traders, farmers, and other residents who backed his administration and voted to maintain continuity.

“It is time to heal, unite and continue building a greater Osun,” Adeleke said.

He added: “My dear people of Osun State, I am deeply humbled and grateful for the confidence you have reposed in me by re-electing me as your Governor.

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“To our traditional rulers, religious and community leaders, civil servants, pensioners, youths, women, artisans, traders, farmers, and every citizen who came out to vote and support our administration; thank you for believing in us and choosing continuity.”

Adeleke said he accepted the renewed mandate with humility and a strong sense of responsibility, stressing that the victory belonged to all residents of the state.

He also expressed sympathy to families of victims of electoral violence recorded before the election.

“As we celebrate, we also remember the victims of electoral violence before the election. My heartfelt condolences go to their families and loved ones,” he said.

The governor prayed for the repose of the souls of those who died and urged residents to put the painful incidents behind them and work together for the progress of the state.

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“May Almighty God grant the departed eternal rest and comfort those they left behind. Together, let us heal, unite and continue building a greater Osun,” he added.