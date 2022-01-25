Two Lawyers Claiming To Represent FCT Minister Clash In Court

Austin A. and Yusuf U. caused a stir at the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Apo on Tuesday when they both announced appearance for the FCT minister, Mohammed Bello, in a case where he is accused of converting a land designated for recreation in the Abuja Masterplan into a filling station.

When the case was mentioned, both announced they were briefed to represent the FCT minister, FCTA and making the presiding Judge, Justice Binta Mohammed, to wonder why the minister would send two different lawyers to represent him.

The suit which was scheduled for hearing on Tuesday was filed by Jedidiah International Limited with Danu Investment Ltd; FCT minister and FCTA as first to third defendants.

But the case was stalled when the two lawyers announced appearance for Bello and his administration, in open court.

The firm’s lawyer, Emmanuel Adedeji ,is arguing in his originating summons that the land (Park no 1193, Cadastral Zone A01, Garki, Abuja) was allocated for recreational purpose but the minister carved out about 3000 square metres from it and sold to another person for commercial use.

Adedeji accused the FCT minister of distorting the Abuja masterplan .

He said in the suit that ” officials of the Department of Development Control came to the park on March 30,2021 to take measurement of the land and upon inquiry by the claimant, it was discovered that the measurement was being taken to destroy the structures on the land to pave way for the first defendant(Danu Investment).’’

When the Judge asked the defendants counsel to make appearance, it was Austin that first spoke.

He said the second and third defendants instructed him to represent them in the case.

“I am an external counsel. They have their internal lawyers but they instructed me to come”, he said.

Austin further admitted that he was yet to receive documents on the case from his client.

But Yusuf immediately raised objection, saying she was the authentic counsel for the minister and the FCTA.

The judge then read out a letter from FCTA asking for fresh copies of all the court processes in the matter.

“We wish to apply for copies of the originating processes as copies served on us were misplaced. We undertake to pay the necessary fees,” the letter partly read.

Yusuf confirmed to the judge that the copies she requested for had been given to her.

In the judge’s ruling, she advised both lawyers to “go back and put their house in order” while directing Yusuf to write a letter of withdrawal from the matter.

“Let everybody come properly before the court.

“Matter is adjourned to March 1,2022 for definite hearing,” the judge ruled.

After the judge gave the directive, Yusuf by way of explanation, said “I am not certain…” but she was interrupted by the obviously angry judge who advised her to avoid “playing on the intelligence of this court.”

For Danu Investment, its lawyer announced that he instituted a notice of objection challenging the jurisdiction of the court to hear the case.

But Mohammed said she would hear his argument on the next adjourned date.

Adedeji later told our correspondent that his key prayer is for the court to declare that it is unlawful for the minister to convert a green area for commercial purpose, adding that “he can only convert a green area to a green area.”