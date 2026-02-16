UCL: ‘Wounded’ Madrid ‘Dangerous’ For Benfica Rematch, Says Mourinho

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Benfica manager José Mourinho has issued a stark warning ahead of the UEFA Champions League play-off clash against Real Madrid, describing the Spanish giants as “wounded and dangerous” following their dramatic defeat against his side last month.

As reported by BBC Sport on Monday, the Portuguese side secured their place in the play-offs with a stunning 4-2 victory over Madrid in the final league-phase match, highlighted by goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin’s remarkable 98th-minute header.

The defeat in Lisbon saw the 15-time European champions drop from third to ninth, missing out on automatic qualification.

“They are wounded. And a wounded king is dangerous,” Mourinho said, reflecting on the psychological edge his side may hold.

“We will play the first leg with our heads, ambition, and confidence. We know what we did to the kings of the Champions League.”

Benfica, currently third in Portugal’s Primeira Liga, will host the first leg at the Estadio da Luz on Tuesday at 20:00 GMT.

The Portuguese side looked set to be eliminated despite leading 3-2, until a free-kick against a nine-man Real Madrid — who saw Raul Asencio and Rodrygo sent off in stoppage time — allowed Trubin to score his historic header past Thibaut Courtois.

Mourinho, speaking ahead of the rematch, emphasized the challenge ahead: “The tie will be very demanding, without a doubt. Trubin won’t be in the attack at the Luz stadium. I’m very used to these kinds of ties. People often think you need a certain result in the first leg for this or that reason. I say there is no definitive result.”

Last month’s win marked Mourinho’s first victory over his former club and allowed Benfica to reach the knockout stages despite losing their first four games in the league phase.

Real Madrid, however, remain a formidable force, currently topping La Liga, two points ahead of rivals Barcelona.

The stage is set for a high-stakes clash as Mourinho’s Benfica look to capitalise on their momentum, while Madrid aim to avenge their unexpected defeat and reassert their dominance in Europe.