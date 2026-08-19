I Told Vinicius It’s Not Worth Leaving Real Madrid – Mourinho

Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho has revealed how he persuaded Brazil forward Vinicius Jr to reject the possibility of leaving the Spanish giants and commit his future to the club.

Vinicius, 26, had entered the final year of his previous contract at the Santiago Bernabeu, attracting interest from several leading European clubs, including Premier League champions Arsenal.

The uncertainty surrounding his future was eventually settled earlier this month when the Brazilian agreed a new six-year contract to remain in Madrid.

Mourinho, who returned for a second spell as Real Madrid manager in June, said he personally advised Vinicius against leaving the club, stressing that the Brazilian might only fully appreciate the stature of Real Madrid after experiencing life elsewhere.

Speaking on Spanish television programme El Chiringuito, Mourinho said he told the forward: “Vini, where do you want to go? You’ve only been in Brazil and you only know Real Madrid.

“You only understand Real Madrid when you leave. When you leave that’s when you realise what Real Madrid is. Don’t leave. It’s not worth it.”

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The Portuguese manager believes Vinicius’ growing attachment to the club, combined with the development of the squad under his management, ultimately played a major role in the winger’s decision to stay.

“I think what he has felt in terms of the group’s growth, the way we’ve been working and developing, has given him a very important feeling,” Mourinho said.

Vinicius has established himself as one of the most influential attacking players in world football since joining Real Madrid from Flamengo, and his decision to extend his stay represents a significant boost for Mourinho as the club seeks to return to the top of European football.

Mourinho also reflected on his relationship with Vinicius following a controversial Champions League encounter between Real Madrid and Benfica last season.

The Portuguese was then in charge of Benfica and faced Real Madrid three times during the campaign.

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During the first leg of their knockout-stage play-off, the match was temporarily halted after Real Madrid players alleged that Benfica forward Gianluca Prestianni racially abused Vinicius.

Prestianni denied the allegation, while Mourinho publicly defended his player at the time.

UEFA subsequently suspended Prestianni for three matches, with another three suspended, over homophobic conduct.

Mourinho said the incident had nevertheless demonstrated to Vinicius that he would stand by his players, regardless of the circumstances.

“Prestianni was my player. That’s it. There’s no debate. If Prestianni is my player, 20 players can come at me and I’m still with Prestianni. End of story,” he said.

“I think Vini now knows what side I am now on and knows he can look me in the eye and rely on me to be on his side.”

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Mourinho also addressed Real Madrid’s failed attempt to sign Spain midfielder Rodri, who was reportedly viewed as a major target as the club looked to strengthen its midfield.

Rodri, who was entering the final year of his contract at Manchester City, had previously indicated that he wanted to return to Spain at some point in his career.

Real Madrid and Barcelona were both interested in the midfielder, but Rodri ultimately chose Barcelona in a deal reported to be worth £65m.

Mourinho admitted that the player’s hesitation during negotiations created doubts on the Real Madrid side.

“We talked a couple of times and Real Madrid made him a good offer. Rodri had doubts and his doubts made me doubtful,” Mourinho said.

“He is a remarkable player and he behaved correctly at all times with us but the scale of Real Madrid is that you can’t have players here who think twice about coming.

“I wish him well. Not too well, obviously. But I wish him well.”

Mourinho’s return to Real Madrid marks a new chapter in his managerial career, 13 years after ending his first spell at the club.

During his initial tenure between 2010 and 2013, he won La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup.

The 63-year-old has since managed Manchester United, Tottenham and Inter Milan, among other clubs, gaining further experience across different leagues and competitions.

He said the years away from Madrid have made him a more mature and controlled manager without changing his fundamental approach to the game.

“Obviously, I can’t hide or try to be something I’m not. I’m much more mature, less emotional and more controlled,” Mourinho said.

“As always, I learn from mistakes. But I don’t regret this or that, because I don’t think regretting something that has happened helps anything in life.

“Learning from experiences does. In this job as a coach, I think the more experience you have, the more deja vu you have, the better you become.

“That’s not to say I’m more boring. I have the same DNA.”

Mourinho’s immediate task will be to restore Real Madrid’s dominance after a rare period without major silverware, with retaining Vinicius forming an important part of the club’s plans for a successful new era at the Bernabeu.