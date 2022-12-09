UN Speaks, Says Nigeria’s Human Rights Record Improved As NHRC Seeks More Funds

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The United Nations, UN , on Friday, acknowledged a steady improvement in the human rights situation in Nigeria.

Advertisement

The UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr. Matthias Schmale, made the observation during the UN/National Human Rights Commission Dialogue to commemorate the 2022 Human Rights Day.

He said there has been some improvement in the human rights situation in the country when compared to what obtained many years ago.

He cited the Commission’s report on police brutality as proof that Nigerian authorities is showing commitment to end impunity and all forms of human rights violation.

He urged authorities to renew its commitment towards protecting human rights even as the country prepares for 2023 general elections.

“We need to renew our commitment to protecting rights of everyone, everywhere, ” Schmale said.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Dr. Salamatu Hussaini Suleiman, Chairperson of the Governing Council, NHRC, said “the Dialogue is coming on the heels of the recently released Multi-Dimensional Poverty Index survey by the National Bureau of Statistics indicating that despite efforts by Government, we are failing in fulfilling most human rights and development obligations that are essential for survival.”

“As we approach the 2023 General Elections, the National Human Rights Commission is working with various partners to advocate for issue-based campaigns anchored on the realisation of human rights and an electoral process that is peaceful and guarantees the right to participation of political parties and electorates,” she pledged.

At the Commission’s meeting with business leaders and CSOs, same day, the NHRC Executive Secretary, Tony Ojukwu SAN spoke about the Human Right Fund and the need for employers to give a percentage of their financial resources so as to help the Commission achieve its human rights objectives.

He said even though it was the primary responsibility of government to fulfil the nation’s human rights obligation, the fund was created to seize the moment and ensure there was enough resources to support human rights activities carried out by partners including CSOs.

He lamented that state governors have not financially supported the fund, and as such, the NHRC is now looking forward to businesses to contribute.

“Instead of waiting for the federal government and states, businesses can contribute,” he said highlighting that the Commission is doing a great work with regards to promoting human rights in Nigeria.