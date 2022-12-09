Croatia Knock Five-Time World Cup Winners, Brazil Out Of World Cup

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Brazil are out of the 2022 World Cup in Qater, after losing on penalties to Croatia.

Neymar’s late goal in the 105th minute against Croatia almost decided the game until the Croatians equalised through Petkovic’s 117th minute goal.

Neymar showed his true colour after dribbling his way into the 18-yard box and beating the Croatian goalkeeper before scoring the only goal of the game.

Brazil During Penalties With Croatia

Brazil are five-times champion but were looking for a place in the semi-finals after being knocked out in the quarter-finals in 2018.

Meanwhile, Croatia are looking for their first-ever World Cup title.

Their best performance at the World Cup was in 2018 when they finished as runners-up in the finals against France.

In 1998, hosted by France they finished third place.

In the penalties, Rodrygo and Marquinhos lost their kicks for Brazil.