UNIBEN Management Condemns Gruesome Killing Of Student

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The management of the University of Benin (UNIBEN), Edo State, has condemned the killing of a final year student of its institution, identified only as Mayor.

Advertisement

In a gruesome video making the rounds on social media, the student, who was a Kegit chief in the school, was shot in the face at close range by 9pm on Monday.

According to a statement released on Tuesday by UNIBEN’s Public Relations Officer, Dr Benedicta Ehanire, the shooting happened in one of the halls of residence of the school. She said the management is working closely with the police and its own internal security to bring the killer to justice.

The statement read, “The management of the University of Benin has condemned the brutal and sad killing of a final year male student, known mostly as ‘Mayor’ (real name withheld) on the night of Monday 3rd March, 2023.

“The gruesome shooting occurred in one of the halls of residence and was carried out by yet to be identified gunman.

“Management is also working closely with the internal security units in ensuring that such dastardly incident does not occur again within the university’s premises.”