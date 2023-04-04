Terrorists Kidnap 10 Students Of Kaduna Secondary School

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

At least 10 students of Government Secondary School, Awon (a day secondary school) were kidnapped.

The State’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan disclosed that the students were kidnapped on Monday to a yet-to-be-identified location.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Aruwan did not state where the students were abducted from.

“The exact location of the incident is yet to be ascertained but detailed reports being awaited will clarify whether the incident occurred within the school premises or elsewhere.

“The government will issue a public statement accordingly when these reports are received,” he said.