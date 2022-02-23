UPDATED: Aisha Buhari Gets Special Recognition At Senate Plenary

Nigeria’s First Lady, Aisha Buhari, was welcomed as a ‘distinguished visitor’ to the hallowed chamber of the Senate during her visit to the upper legislative arm of the National Assembly on Wednesday.

Mrs. Buhari arrived at the Senate in company with the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, and the Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, to witness the presentation of a report by the constitution review committee of the Senate.

The First Lady and the ministers were welcomed as distinguished visitors after the leader of the Senate, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi, cited order 12.

THE WHISTLER reports that Mrs. Buhari has been at the forefront of calls for more gender inclusiveness in the schemes of affairs to enable women to contribute their quota to the development of the country.

While presenting the report, the Deputy Senate President, Omo-Agege, noted that the Senate had set aside 36 positions to be occupied only by women.

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, who had earlier welcomed Mrs. Buhari, said: “The First Lady has been consistent in supporting gender inclusivity, we are all in support of gender sensitivity. In this senate, we have only two groups, the female senators and ‘he for shes’.

“This is a report on the constitution review and the presence of the First Lady is to show her support for one of the bills on affirmative action for more female parliamentarians in both chambers, the senate and the house and the state legislatures.”

In December, the First Lady called for more women’s participation in politics and all professional fields, saying “This is the only route through which a woman president can finally emerge in this country.”